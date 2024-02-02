Dog rescued after more than a week trapped inside shipping container in Texas port

HOUSTON (AP) — A routine day of inspecting shipping containers at the Port of Houston turned into something extraordinary when U.S. Coast Guard officer Ryan McMahon and his team heard barking coming from inside one of the thousands of containers. The container was lowered to the ground and opened to reveal that a sweet and friendly dog had been trapped inside for at least eight days. The canine has since been nicknamed Connie the container dog. Connie is now with Forever Changed Animal Rescue, which is working to get her healthy and ready for adoption.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.