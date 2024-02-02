Arkansas parole board chair was fired from police department for lying about sex with minor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Documents show the man chosen by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to chair the state parole board was fired from a local police department for lying to investigators about having sex with a minor. The personnel records for Jamol Jones show he was fired in 2018 from the Benton Police Department for lying to investigators about the relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Jones was never charged and said he didn’t know the girl’s age, but he was fired for lying to investigators looking into the relationship. Sanders last week named Jones to chair the seven-member board.

