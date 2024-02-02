Adrian Beltré to have Rangers logo on baseball Hall of Fame plaque. No team emblem for Jim Leyland

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Adrián Beltré will have a Texas Rangers’ logo on his baseball Hall of Fame plaque and Jim Leyland will not have any team emblem. The hall made the announcement Friday, 10 days after Beltré was elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Leyland was elected in December by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. The decision on the logo was taken over by the hall ahead of the 2002 vote. This year’s other two inductees spent their entire major league careers with one team: Minnesota catcher Joe Mauer and Colorado third baseman Todd Helton.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.