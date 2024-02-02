A Vermont mom called police to talk to her son about stealing. He ended up handcuffed and sedated

A Vermont mother has filed a lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and discriminated against her unarmed Black son with behavioral and intellectual disabilities. The lawsuit says the then-14-year-old stole electronic cigarettes from a gas station in May 2021. The mother called the Burlington police to help him learn a lesson. Police body-camera video shows he was handcuffed, pinned to the ground and given the sedative ketamine before being taken to the hospital. A city spokeswoman says Burlington investigated and found the officers and fire department EMTs acted according to city policy and state law and regulations. Advocates say the ordeal underscores the need for sufficient police training in dealing with people with disabilities and mental health challenges.

