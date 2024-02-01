Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coach, AP sources say
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his five-plus years in Atlanta. Quinn became the choice for Washington after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he was staying with Detroit. Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment.