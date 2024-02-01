Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades

Warm weather has forced the federal officials to suspend the annual wolf-moose count in Isle Royale National Park for the first time in more than six decades. Isle Royale is an island in Lake Superior just south of Thunder Bay, Canada. Researchers have been tracking the island’s wolf and moose populations since 1958. They posted on their Facebook page Wednesday that National Park Service suspended the count Tuesday out of concerns that warm weather has left the ice surrounding the island unsafe for the ski-planes the researchers use in their surveys. Regional temperatures have been above freezing for the last week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.