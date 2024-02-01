The UN’s top court is set to decide if it can hear Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice is set to rule on whether it has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by Ukraine in the days after Russia’s invasion accusing Moscow of breaching the genocide convention. Kyiv claims that Russia breached the landmark 1948 convention by using trumped-up claims of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine as a pretext for launching its attack nearly two years ago. Ukraine also accuses Moscow of “planning acts of genocide.” Moscow rejects the allegations and argued last year that the court should throw out the case now, before even considering the merits of Kyiv’s claims.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.