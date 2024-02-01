Prosecutors detail possible expert witnesses in federal case against officers in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show that Memphis Police Department trainers are prepared to testify in the federal civil rights case against four former Memphis police officers in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols that the officers used force inconsistent with their training and failed to prevent their colleagues from hurting him. Meeting a judge’s deadline, prosecutors have revealed potential avenues of trial testimony from police instructors. Police video shows officers pulled over Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023, and punched him, kicked him and hit him with a police baton. Nichols died three days later. Five officers were charged in federal and state court, but one has pleaded guilty. The other four have pleaded not guilty.

