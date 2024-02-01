More than 200 staffers with Chicago Tribune and 6 other newsrooms begin 24-hour strike

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 200 reporters, photographers and other staffers with the Chicago Tribune and six other newsrooms around the nation began a 24-hour strike Thursday to protest years of “slow-walked” contract negotiations and to demand fair wages. Chicago Tribune Guild member Caroline Kubzansky says the strike includes 76 members of the Chicago Tribune reporting staff, photographers and some editors. It is the latest recent strike in the U.S. news industry. The striking workers are employees of Alden Global Capital, a New York hedge fund that has been buying up newspapers across the country. The NewsGuild-CWA says the workers participating in the 24-hour strike are demanding fair wages and that management not eliminate their 401(k) match benefits.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.