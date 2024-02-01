Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Meet the newscaster in drag making LGBTQ+ history in Mexican television

By
Published 9:07 pm

By MEGAN JANETSKY and FERNANDA PESCE
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — From its inception, the newscast La Verdrag was meant to radically transform the way the LGBTQ+ community are viewed in Mexican society. First broadcast in October, the program goes against the grain in a highly “macho” country where nearly 4 in every 5 people identify as Catholic. By stepping out under the glow of the studio lights, its host, Guillermo Barraza, has sought to push the boundaries of society in a place where both LGBTQ+ people and journalists are violently targeted. And Barraza is doing it at a moment when the issue has roared back into the public discourse with the violent death of one of the very guests on his show.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content