Major automakers may be using Chinese aluminum produced with Uyghur forced labor, rights group says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A new report says automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains. Human Rights Watch says it linked some of the world’s largest car manufacturers to aluminum allegedly produced with forced labor by Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region and other parts of the country. More than 15% of China’s aluminum supply and about 9% of the global supply originates in Xinjiang. The global automotive industry uses it for parts ranging from vehicle frames to wheels and battery foils.

