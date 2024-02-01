Major automakers may be using Chinese aluminum produced with Uyghur forced labor, rights group says
By SIMINA MISTREANU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A new report says automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains. Human Rights Watch says it linked some of the world’s largest car manufacturers to aluminum allegedly produced with forced labor by Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region and other parts of the country. More than 15% of China’s aluminum supply and about 9% of the global supply originates in Xinjiang. The global automotive industry uses it for parts ranging from vehicle frames to wheels and battery foils.