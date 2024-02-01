Jury hears that Michigan school shooter blamed parents for not getting him help

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in Michigan have seen portions of a journal written by a teen before he shot up his school in 2021. Ethan Crumbley blamed his parents for not getting him mental health care, and he predicted he would spend his life in prison. The boy’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She and husband James are accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring their son’s mental health needs. Four students were killed at Oxford High School. Jennifer Crumbley could testify in her own defense Thursday.

