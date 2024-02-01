Biden sanctions four Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank
By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank who’ve been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory. The order Thursday imposes financial sanctions and visa bans in an initial round against four individuals. The order says those settlers were involved in acts of violence, as well as threats and attempts to destroy or seize Palestinian property. The penalties aim to block the four from using the U.S. financial system and bar American citizens from dealing with them. U.S. officials are evaluating whether to punish others involved in attacks that have intensified during the Israel-Hamas war.