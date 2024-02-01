Annette Bening named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named actor Annette Bening as its 2024 Woman of the Year. Bening recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for playing the prickly long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the movie “Nyad.” It’s her fifth Oscar nod. The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world. Since 1951, it has bestowed the award annually on women including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Scarlett Johansson. The Woman of the Year festivities will happen Tuesday. Meanwhile “Saltburn” actor Barry Keoghan was recently named as the recipient of the Pudding’s 2024 Man of the Year Award.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.