Indonesian security minister quits Cabinet to focus on running for vice president
By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top security minister has resigned from the Cabinet of President Joko Widodo to focus on running for vice president in this month’s election. Mohammad Mahfud M.D. says he is resigning to concentrate on the Feb. 14 election in which he is the running mate of former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo _ who has been campaigning against Widodo’s record. Mahfud announced the resignation Wednesday and said Thursday it was accepted by the president. Observers said that Mahfud resigned because it had become increasingly awkward to continue in the administration while Pranowo launched criticisms of it.