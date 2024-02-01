A Tennessee teen has pleaded guilty in the slaying of a prominent United Methodist Church leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of a prominent United Methodist Church leader in Tennessee. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Miguel Andrade entered the plea Thursday in a Memphis courtroom. He was then sentenced to prison terms of 20 years for the second-degree murder charge and another eight years for the carjacking. Andrade was 15 when he and Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora were indicted in February 2023 on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the July 18, 2022, death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. Rodriguez-Tabora remains charged under the indictment. He has pleaded not guilty.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.