Wisconsin governor signs legislative package aimed at expanding access to dental care

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a package of legislation aimed at expanding access to dental care and bolstering the dental workforce across the state into law. The governor signed the legislation Wednesday at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. The legislation authorizes licenses for dental therapists, a position between a dentist and a hygienist, in areas experiencing shortages in care. The package also provides guidelines for allocating $20 million for technical colleges’ dental training programs, allows dental workers from other states to practice in Wisconsin, eases the path for dentists to seek Medicaid reimbursements, and provides scholarships for Marquette University dental students who practice in underserved areas.

