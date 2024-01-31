US military revises account of what happened to 2 SEALs who died trying to board Yemen-bound ship

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are revising preliminary findings on what happened to two Navy SEALs who died while boarding an unflagged ship that was carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen. The revision is based on further review and interviews with personnel involved. U.S. officials said Wednesday that Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers of Maryland was boarding the boat Jan. 11 and slipped into a gap the high waves created between the vessel and the SEALs’ combatant craft. Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram of Texas jumped in to try to save him. Officials initially indicated Ingram had fallen in and Chambers had jumped in after him.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.