Top US diplomat set to return to the Mideast for 5th time since Gaza conflict began

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East later this week on his fifth urgent diplomatic mission to the region since Israel’s war with Hamas began in October. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and a senior State Department official said Wednesday that Blinken would travel to Mideast this weekend as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to prepare for post-conflict reconstruction and governance of Gaza, ramp up humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, release hostages held by Hamas and prevent the war from spreading. The trip comes as discussions over a cease-fire and hostage release are intensifying, but also as fears grow of a regional conflict.

