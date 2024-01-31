Skip to Content
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation

By TERESA M. WALKER and RALPH D. RUSSO
AP Sports Writers

The attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA that challenged its ban on the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes. The legal challenge comes in response to the NCAA’s investigation of University of Tennessee athletics for potential recruiting infractions. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee claims the NCAA is enforcing rules that unfairly restrict how athletes can commercially use their name, image and likeness. The NCAA already is facing other antitrust suits challenging transfer rules, employment status for athletes and athlete compensation rules.

