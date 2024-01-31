Russian lawmakers approve confiscating the assets of people who discredit the army

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament has approved a bill that would allow authorities to confiscate money, valuables and other assets from people convicted of spreading “deliberately false information” about the country’s military. After its swift passage in the State Duma on Wednesday, the bill is now expected to sail through the upper house of parliament and receive Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature. Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin says it will strengthen the punishment for the “traitors who sling mud at our country and our troops.” The proposed law doesn’t appear to include real estate among the assets subject to seizure. Discrediting the military became a criminal offense after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.