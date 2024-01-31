Russia says it has swapped 195 POWs with Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 195 prisoners of war each. The Russian Defense Ministry said the swap was conducted on Wednesday. The announcement came a week after Russia alleged that Ukrainian forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs. The Defense Ministry says that missiles fired from across the border brought down the transport plane in Russia’s Belgorod region on Jan. 24. Local authorities said the crash killed all 74 people onboard, including six crew members and three Russian servicemen. Ukrainian officials confirmed a prisoner swap was due to happen that day but said it had been called off.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.