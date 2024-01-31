Ruling moves University of Idaho closer toward controversial bid to acquire University of Phoenix

The University of Idaho says a judge’s ruling helps it move closer to acquiring the for-profit University of Phoenix for nearly $700 million. The state attorney general characterizes it as a secret backroom deal and sued. In dismissing the lawsuit, an Idaho judge says Attorney General Raúl Labrador failed to prove the Board of Regents violated Idaho’s Open Meetings Law when considering the transaction. Labrador says the board kept details of the deal secret until the last moment and decided to purchase the University of Phoenix despite fines for deceptive and unfair practices.

