Opening arguments start in murder trial of former Ohio deputy charged in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say a gun that a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy said a man was waving at him when he fatally shot him in the back in 2020 was found in the man’s kitchen with the safety on. In his opening statement Wednesday in the murder case against Jason Meade, special prosecutor Gary Shroyer shared publicly for the first time where 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.’s handgun was discovered. Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the death of Goodson, who was Black. Defense attorneys say Goodson did not heed warnings to stop and drop his weapon, and that Meade feared for his safety and the safety of others.

