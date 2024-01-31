Noem looking to further bolster Texas security efforts at US-Mexico border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says her administration is considering boosting its support for Texas’ efforts to deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a speech to a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, she mentioned sending more razor wire and exploring legal and personnel options for the border security situation. The Republican governor has made several visits to the border in recent years, including last week. She has deployed South Dakota National Guard troops three times to help Texas block immigrants from crossing, including last year.

