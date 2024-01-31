New York governor nominates new police leader to agency that has struggled to diversify its ranks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Steven G. James as the top leader of the state police force. If the state Senate agrees, he would be the second Black person confirmed to hold the rank of superintendent and the third to lead the 5,000-member force, which has struggled for years to diversify its ranks. Hochul said at the nomination event that the selection was very intentional. James has served with the state police for more than 32 years, most recently serving as deputy superintendent for employee relations. James said in a prepared statement that he felt lucky for the “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

