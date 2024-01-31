Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in a building collapse in Boise, Idaho. The Boise Fire Department says on social media that emergency responders are at the scene of a reported building collapse Wednesday afternoon. It says search and rescue operations are underway. Authorities say Boise Airport operations have not been impacted, but the collapse and response are causing traffic issues nearby on Interstate 84. A media briefing is expected Wednesday evening.

