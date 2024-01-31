Missouri mourns the death of Jean Carnahan, the state’s 1st woman to serve in the US Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is mourning the death of former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan. The Missouri state House held a moment of silence Wednesday to mark Carnahan’s Tuesday death at age 90. Carnahan was the first female senator to represent Missouri. She was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2001 after the posthumous election of her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan. The Missouri Democratic Party’s executive director described Carnahan as a fierce and brilliant public servant and a trailblazer. Her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis.

