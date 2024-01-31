Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner’s career so far can be defined by the choices he made and the freedom he had to make them. From when he was a kid growing up in the German-speaking area of the Italian Dolomites and he chose tennis over skiing. To the decision to leave home at age 13 for the Italian Riviera and enroll in a tennis academy. And finally when on the cusp of greatness he decided to leave his longtime coach and create his own personalized team. It all worked out as Sinner won the Australian Open on Sunday and became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half century.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.