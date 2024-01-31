Harness racing trainer accused in horse beating that forced animal to be put down

CRAWFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A harness racing trainer is accused of striking and fracturing the skull of a race horse in upstate New York, requiring the animal to be euthanized. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Frederick Bourgault was arraigned Tuesday on two felony charges in connection with the death of a horse named Finish Line last July at the Pine Bush Training Facility in Crawford. Authorities say Bourgault struck the horse with an unspecified “hard object,” causing the skull fracture that resulted in the animal being euthanized. It could not be determined immediately on Wednesday if Bourgault had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

