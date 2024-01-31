Georgia district attorney prosecuting Trump has been subpoenaed over claims of improper relationship

ATLANTA (AP) — A defense attorney who has alleged that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a special prosecutor hired for the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump has called the two to testify at a hearing next month. Lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, filed a motion Jan. 8 seeking to toss the indictment and to remove Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case. She alleges they were involved in a secret relationship that resulted in Willis profiting improperly from the prosecution.

