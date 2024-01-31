Florida sheriff’s deputy takes his own life outside agency headquarters

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a sheriff’s deputy in central Florida took his own life outside the agency’s headquarters. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Paul Robitaille worked as a detention deputy in the county courthouse in Sebring and had been with the agency since March 2007. Investigators say Robitaille asked his supervisor for a break Wednesday morning, spoke briefly with another deputy outside the courthouse and then was found dead a short distance away. Officials say he shot himself with his service weapon. He leaves behind a wife and three children. One is a part-time sheriff’s deputy for the same agency.

