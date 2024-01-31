EU leaders exhort allies to do more for Ukraine as ministers debate ways to fill its ammunition gap

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of five European Union countries are urging their allies to ramp up military support for Ukraine. The leaders from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany and the Netherlands argued Wednesday that helping Ukraine throughout 2024 “is a matter of our common European security.” Almost two years since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the war has bogged down. Fears are growing that public support for the war effort is waning. The leaders warn that “if Ukraine loses, the long-term consequences and costs will be much higher for all of us.” EU defense ministers on Wednesday debated ways to help meet the war-ravaged country’s ammunition shortfall.

