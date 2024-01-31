Democrats’ challenge to Wisconsin absentee ballot rules is a step closer to state Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit seeking to once again allow Wisconsin voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes is one step closer to the state Supreme Court. Attorneys for the national Democratic law firm the Elias Law Group filed notice Tuesday that it was appealing a circuit judge’s ruling last week dismissing its claims challenging the constitutionality of several voting rules in the presidential battleground state. Dane County Circuit Judge Ann Peacock ruled that the lawsuit did not meet the “high burden” required to declare that the voting rules being challenged were unconstitutional in every application.

