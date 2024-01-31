Czech government now seeks to build up to 4 nuclear reactors instead 1 to reduce price

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government says it plans to build up to four nuclear reactors instead of one as the country tries to become more energy independent and wean itself off fossil fuels. The prime minister says the decision could reduce the price per reactor by up to 25%. The timing and locations are not yet decided. France’s EDF and Korea’s KHNP have been asked to submit expanded bids, while U.S. firm Westinghouse was ruled out. Unlike its western neighbors Austria and Germany, the Czech Republic is doubling down on nuclear power and renewable energy sources after deciding to phase out coal to reduce carbon emissions.

