Mayoral candidate says he won’t quit Connecticut race marred by ballot issues, despite primary loss

A challenger to the mayor of Connecticut’s largest city says he’s staying in Bridgeport’s protracted race for mayor. John Gomes announced Wednesday he’ll appear on next month’s general election ballot, despite losing a do-over Democratic primary ordered by a judge who threw out the results of the last one because of allegations of absentee ballot stuffing. Gomes is eligible to run in the special Feb. 27 general election as a minor party candidate. He’s come under pressure to bow out after incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim won last week’s primary. Ganim is criticizing Gomes for remaining in the race, saying it’s a hardship for voters.

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

