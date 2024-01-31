AP-NORC poll finds an uptick in positive ratings of the US economy, but it’s not boosting Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. adults are only feeling slightly better about the economy, despite stocks being near record highs and surprisingly strong growth last year. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of U.S. adults call the national economy good. That’s an uptick from 30% who said so late last year and up from 24% who said so a year ago. While 65% still call the economy poor, that’s an improvement from a year ago, when 76% did. Voters’ confidence in the economy could be the pivotal factor in this year’s election. President Joe Biden is running for reelection in part on the economy. The poll puts his overall approval rating at 38%.

By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press

