Activists renew push to repeal Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Abortion-rights supporters are mounting another push to restore abortion access in Kentucky. But the lawmaker sponsoring the bill acknowledges the long odds against them. A near-total abortion ban has been in place in Kentucky since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It bans abortions except when carried out to save the mother’s life. A bill unveiled Wednesday by Democratic Rep. Lindsey Burke would roll back Kentucky’s abortion laws to the time before Republicans won the House majority in the 2016 election, which consolidated their control of the legislature. Since then, lawmakers put more restrictions on abortion, culminating with the near-total ban.

