A Hong Kong court convicted 4 people of rioting over the storming of legislature in 2019 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has convicted four people for rioting over the storming of the city’s legislative council building at the height of the anti-government protests more than four years ago. The break-in on July 1 in 2019 — the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China— was one of the most chaotic episodes of the massive protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Hundreds of protesters swarmed into the legislature that night, spray-painting slogans in the chamber and painting over the territory’s emblem on a wall. Judge Li Chi-ho convicted four people of rioting. Two reporters were acquitted of the rioting charge but were convicted for unlawful entry into the legislature.

