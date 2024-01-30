Utah joins 10 other states in regulating bathroom access for transgender people

Utah has become the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed a law Tuesday that requires people to use bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and government-owned buildings that match their sex assigned at birth. Trans people can defend themselves against complaints by proving they have undergone gender-affirming surgery and changed their sex on their birth certificate. The legislation also requires public schools to create “privacy plans” for transgender students and others who may not be comfortable using group bathrooms. An example might be allowing them to use a faculty bathroom.

