US pilot safely ejects before his F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korean sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected from an F-16 fighter jet before it crashed into waters off South Korea’s southwestern coast. The crash Wednesday was the second of the aircraft in less than two months. The U.S. military said the pilot was conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment. It said the pilot had an unspecified emergency during the flight and ejected. The jet crashed near the port city of Seosan. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

