Tennessee chancellor says NCAA allegations of NIL rules violations are untrue and flawed

Chancellor Donde Plowman tells NCAA president that allegations Tennessee violated rules overseeing name, image and likeness are “factually untrue and procedurally flawed.” Her letter released by the university Tuesday was written Monday after a meeting between Tennessee officials and NCAA representatives to discuss the allegations. Plowman calls it “intellectually dishonest” for NCAA staff to pursue infractions cases as if students have no NIL rights. She also notes it’s not like institutions are “willfully violating” a clear set of rules. The NCAA’s policy is to refrain from commenting publicly about current, pending or potential investigations. The NIL supporting Tennessee athletes was among the first to emerge after the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes making money off their fame.

