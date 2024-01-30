Residents of an east Arkansas town have been without water for the past two weeks

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — Residents of an east Arkansas town have been without running water for the past two weeks after the state was hit by below-freezing temperatures. The outage in Helena-West Helena, located along the Mississippi River, has forced residents to line up for bottled water, fill up jugs or take showers at a truck brought in by the state. The outage is affecting about 1,400 people and is the second in the past year for the small town. The town faced a similar crisis last summer. Workers are racing to fix leaks, but officials say longer term repairs are needed for the aging system.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

