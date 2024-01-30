Indiana man agrees to plead guilty to killing teenage girl who worked for him

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of strangling and killing a 17-year-old central Indiana girl who worked for him has agreed to plead guilty to murder. Court documents state 59-year-old Patrick Scott of Arlington entered the plea in Rush County Circuit Court last week. The body of Valerie Tindall was discovered in November in a box buried on land owned by her neighbor Scott in Arlington. She went missing in June. Under a plea agreement, Scott will be sentenced to 57 years in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to Tindall’s family. Scott told police he strangled Tindall with a belt because she threatened to blackmail him into buying her a new car.

