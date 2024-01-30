Colorado police chief on leave pending criminal case after reported rapes during party at his house

OURAY, Colo. (AP) — A police chief in southwestern Colorado has been placed on paid administrative leave after charges were filed against three men in the case of a 17-year-old girl who reported being raped by more than one person during a party at the chief’s house. The city of Ouray announced Monday that Police Chief Jeff Wood would remain on leave “pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.” Felony sexual assault charges were filed against the three men, among them a relative of the chief. Court records say they stem from alleged actions during the May 2023 party, at which drugs and alcohol were used. The suspects were ages 17, 18 and 19 at the time. Wood was reportedly asleep during the party.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.