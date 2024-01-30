Bill to ban guns at polling places in New Mexico advances with concerns about intimidation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic-backed bill to ban firearms at polling places and near ballot drop boxes won the endorsement of New Mexico’s state Senate in response to concerns about intimidation and fears among poll workers in the runup to the 2024 election. The bill moves to the state House for consideration after winning Senate approval on a 26-16 vote, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting in opposition. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signaled support for the initiative. The District of Columbia and a dozen other states, including Florida, Georgia and Arizona, prohibit guns at voting locations, as several other states grapple with concerns.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.