NYC brothers were stockpiling an arsenal of bombs and ghost guns with a hit list, indictment says

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City brothers are accused of stockpiling an arsenal of explosive devices and ghost guns in their family’s home. Prosecutors said Monday that Andrew and Angelo Hatziagelis were indicted on 130 counts of an array of crimes, including criminal possession and sale of weapons, and detained. Authorities say they seized eight operational explosive devices and a variety of firearms at the brothers’ apartment in the Astoria section of Queens on Jan. 17. Police say they also found a 3D printer, high-capacity magazines made with the printer, anarchist propaganda and a “hit list” aimed at general groups of people. Messages were left for the brothers’ lawyers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.