Girl who was subject of Amber Alert is found safe, and her father is in custody

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old western Kentucky girl reported missing after her mother was found slain was found unharmed with her father. He was taken into custody Monday. The afternoon update came hours after Kentucky State Police issued an Amber Alert for Lela Black. Troopers were called to the child’s home in Princeton on Sunday and found that her mother had been fatally shot. Authorities said that they believed the girl was with her father and that an arrest warrant had been issued against him for murder in the slaying of the girl’s mother. No further information was immediately released.

