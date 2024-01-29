Gambling busts at Iowa State were the result of improper searches, athletes’ attorneys contend

Defense attorneys for three Iowa State athletes caught in a gambling sting last year say their clients face criminal charges and lost NCAA eligibility as a result of improper searches into their online wagering activities. Attorneys for former ISU football players Isaiah Lee and Jirehl Brock and wrestler Paniro Johnson wrote in motions for discovery last week that special agents for the state Division of Criminal Investigations had no reasonable cause to track their clients’ use of sports wagering apps. Lee, Brock and Johnson each face a felony charge of identity theft and aggravated misdemeanor charge of tampering with records.

