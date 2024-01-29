‘Expats,’ starring Nicole Kidman, was filmed in Hong Kong, but you can’t watch it there

HONG KONG (AP) — Nicole Kidman’s latest project is set in Hong Kong, but people living there are blocked from seeing it. That’s prompting speculation about censorship in a city where civil liberties are shrinking fast. The first two episodes of “Expats,” a six-episode drama about expat women, were released on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26. But when viewers in Hong Kong try to watch it, they instead get a message saying that “this video is currently unavailable to watch in your location.” The city has hardened its controls over political speech after 2019 anti-government protests rocked the city.

